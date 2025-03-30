Nikola Jokic Makes Unreal NBA History in Nuggets-Jazz
Nikola Jokic is in a league of his own when it comes to making NBA history. Game after game, Jokic proves why he's the best player in the world, and he did it again against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.
Against the Utah Jazz, Jokic put up 27 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals on 44% shooting from the field. Not only that, but Jokic made a special kind of history on Friday night.
After Friday's game, Jokic officially became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 16,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 5,000 assists.
Jokic just turned 30 years old a little over a month ago, and he's already an NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, three-time NBA MVP, seven-time NBA All-Star, and four-time All-NBA First Team member.
While Jokic has already cemented himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he's on a trajectory to be a top-10 player of all time. If Jokic can find a way to win two more NBA championships before his career ends, the case for him being in the top 10 will be very strong.
Currently, the Denver Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with an overall record of 47-28. The team is only 1.5 games behind the Houston Rockets for the second seed and has a very strong chance of making the Western Conference Finals this season.
The two biggest threats in the Western Conference for Jokic's quest to receive another championship are the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
