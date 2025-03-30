Nikola Jokic Makes Unreal NBA History in Nuggets-Jazz

Nikola Jokić dazzled with his highlights and made some NBA history in Denver's win tonight!



🎯 27 PTS

🎯 14 REB

🎯 6 AST

🎯 4 STL



He becomes the fastest player in league history to 16,000 PTS, 8,000 REB, & 5,000 AST 🤯 pic.twitter.com/noGhzXmwiW