Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. Make NBA History in Nuggets-Pelicans
The Denver Nuggets went into Wednesday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans riding a three-game win streak and picked up their fourth straight in dominant fashion.
The Nuggets beat the Pelicans 144-119 on Wednesday, putting together one of their best offensive performances of the season. The Nuggets notched 40 assists on 57 field goals and shot 57% from the field.
The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic with 38 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists, but another player stepped up big time. 36-year-old forward Michael Porter Jr. dropped a season-high 39 points with 12 rebounds, shooting 16-23 from the field and 5-9 from deep.
Jokic and Porter Jr. became the first duo in NBA history with 5+ made threes and a 35-point triple-double in the same game.
The dominant performance from the Denver duo is an incredible sign for the Nuggets, especially as they improve to 32-19 on the season and into fourth place in the West. Jokic is putting together another MVP-caliber season, but MPJ has been a key piece in Denver's success.
Heading into Wednesday's matchup, Porter Jr. was averaging 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game with impressive 51.3/40.8/74.4 shooting splits. With a few key injuries affecting Denver right now, Porter Jr. did a fantastic job stepping up to become a key contributor and will be an X-Factor for a potential Finals run this postseason.
