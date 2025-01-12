Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Mavericks
Many fans felt like things were going downhill when the Denver Nuggets fell to 11-10 on the season, but holding off on the panic button turned out to be the right move.
The Nuggets have the best player on the planet leading the way, as superstar center Nikola Jokic has another MVP-caliber season. Jokic is averaging 31.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.9 assists with ultra-efficient 55.6/47.7/80.4 shooting splits.
As Jokic continues to dominate and his supporting cast steps up, the Nuggets have moved to 22-15 and sit in fourth place in the West, despite the rough start to their 2024-25 campaign.
The Nuggets now move ahead to two consecutive road games against the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets and Mavericks face off on both Sunday and Tuesday, but Jokic's status for the huge matchup is up in the air.
Jokic has been granted a "probable" status heading into Sunday's matchup as he continues to deal with an illness.
Jokic recently missed two consecutive games with this illness but returned to action on Friday to help the Nuggets take down the Brooklyn Nets. Denver is 2-3 this season when Jokic is sidelined, as his value to this team is irreplaceable.
When the Nuggets met the Mavericks earlier in the season, Jokic dominated with 33 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists, but it was not enough in a three-point loss. Now that the Nuggets are clicking, they should not have as much trouble against a short-handed Mavericks squad.
