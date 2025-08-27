Nikola Jokic Predicted Over Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for NBA Award
The Denver Nuggets' international scouting department in 2014 should get all the respect in the world, as the franchise somehow lucked into taking Nikola Jokic with the 41st overall pick that summer. Jokic, a 6-foot-11 center from Serbia, turned into a three-time MVP and led the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history.
Jokic, 30, has cemented himself as the best player in the world, finishing top two in MVP voting for five consecutive seasons, a feat that has only ever been done by Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.
While Jokic fell short of the MVP in 2024-25, losing to Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he could be gearing up for another run at the award next season.
Who will win the 2025-26 NBA MVP?
ESPN recently polled a group of its NBA experts for them to vote on the 2025-26 awards. For the NBA MVP voting, Jokic won the poll with 83 points, followed by Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic with 62, and Gilgeous-Alexander with 46. To round out the voting was Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Minnesota Timberwolves guard, each with nine points, while Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant had eight.
"Either voter fatigue wears off quickly, or voters were very impressed by Nikola Jokic's head-to-head battle with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the second round of the 2025 playoffs," Ramona Shelburne wrote. "The three-time MVP came in as a heavy favorite to win for a fourth time in our preseason survey, almost doubling the votes for SGA to repeat."
Jokic over Luka and SGA
Doncic is coming off his debut campaign with the Lakers and has appeared to get in far better shape during the offseason, especially leading into the 2025 EuroBasket.
"Voters also seemed to be impressed by Luka Doncic's offseason transformation as the svelte version of the Los Angeles Lakers point guard came in second in early voting," Shelburne continued.
Doncic will undoubtedly give Jokic a run for his money next season, along with Gilgeous-Alexander, and many fans think that the new Lakers superstar is finally due for an MVP campaign. While Jokic has won three MVPs in the last five years, Doncic continues to fall short, despite making five All-NBA First Team appearances.
If Gilgeous-Alexander has another historic season, it would be hard for him not to repeat, but Jokic and Doncic will certainly be at the forefront of the conversation.