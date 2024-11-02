Nikola Jokic Reacts to Jamal Murray's Unexpected Injury
The Denver Nuggets do not have the depth this season as they once had for the past two seasons. When one of their core players goes down, the whole team feels it. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, that's exactly what happened on Friday night as Jamal Murray left the game with a head injury that put him in concussion protocol.
It seemed like the Nuggets were going to survive the night in Minnesota, despite Murray's injury. Unfortunately, the team had a complete collapse in the final two minutes of the game, allowing a 10-0 run and ultimately losing by three points.
After the loss, Nikola Jokic was asked about the impact of Jamal Murray's injury, but the three-time MVP was more focused on his own play and the complete collapse by the team.
"He's a really good player and it's always good to have him, but we cannot think about that," Jokic said. "He was out the whole last quarter, even more, so we need to find a way."
Needing to find a way is the perfect statement that encapsulates what the Denver Nuggets need to do. The team was already struggling when they were fully healthy, barely beating non-competitive teams. Now, they're possibly going to miss their second best player for a few games. The time to figure things out for the Nuggets is now.
