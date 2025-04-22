Nikola Jokic Reacts to Nuggets' Game 2 Loss vs Clippers
After a thrilling Game 1 victory of the LA Clippers, the Denver Nuggets were on the wrong side of Game 2, losing 105-102. In another dogfight similar to the series opener, the Nuggets dropped this one in a game where both teams were trading leads all 48 minutes.
Nikola Jokic once again led the way for Denver, putting up his 19th playoff triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Unfortunately, it was no match for Kawhi Leonard's 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting.
The Nuggets now finish this home stand with the series tied 1-1. They'll head to the Inuit Dome for LA's two-game home stand. Following Game 2, Jokic talked about the series being tied 1-1 rather than going undefeated at home.
"I mean I think we could be down 2-0, I think we could be up 2-0," Jokic said. "So, I think it’s a great two games. If you’re a basketball fan I think this is probably the best basketball you can watch on both ends, even the mistakes, even big plays, Kawhi had an amazing game. We had a really good two games and I think if you’re a basketball fan it’s a pleasure to watch."
The Nuggets had a road record of 24-17 through the regular season, and lost to the Clippers in their only matchup at the Intuit Dome back in early December. However, with the series tied 1-1, Denver is guaranteed to play at Ball Arena at least one more time in the first round.
