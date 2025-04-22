Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Reacts to Nuggets' Game 2 Loss vs Clippers

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic talked about the series being tied 1-1 with the LA Clippers.

Jed Katz

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
After a thrilling Game 1 victory of the LA Clippers, the Denver Nuggets were on the wrong side of Game 2, losing 105-102. In another dogfight similar to the series opener, the Nuggets dropped this one in a game where both teams were trading leads all 48 minutes.

Nikola Jokic once again led the way for Denver, putting up his 19th playoff triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Unfortunately, it was no match for Kawhi Leonard's 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting.

The Nuggets now finish this home stand with the series tied 1-1. They'll head to the Inuit Dome for LA's two-game home stand. Following Game 2, Jokic talked about the series being tied 1-1 rather than going undefeated at home.

"I mean I think we could be down 2-0, I think we could be up 2-0," Jokic said. "So, I think it’s a great two games. If you’re a basketball fan I think this is probably the best basketball you can watch on both ends, even the mistakes, even big plays, Kawhi had an amazing game. We had a really good two games and I think if you’re a basketball fan it’s a pleasure to watch."

The Nuggets had a road record of 24-17 through the regular season, and lost to the Clippers in their only matchup at the Intuit Dome back in early December. However, with the series tied 1-1, Denver is guaranteed to play at Ball Arena at least one more time in the first round.

Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

