Nikola Jokic Reveals Message to Aaron Gordon Before Heroic Game 7 Performance
The Denver Nuggets ultimately crumbled in their biggest game of the season after forcing a Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the top team in the NBA. The Nuggets played the Thunder exceptionally well through six games, but the Game 7 blowout to end their 2024-25 season was certainly a heartbreaker.
By the end of their second-round series against OKC, the Nuggets were beaten up and simply could not keep up with the Thunder any longer. One of the biggest concerns heading into Game 7 was standout forward Aaron Gordon suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and many were ready to throw in the towel immediately after that news.
Nobody expected Aaron Gordon to be able to suit up for Game 7, especially after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that it would take "several weeks" for him to recover. Of course, it ultimately ended in a loss, but Gordon made a heroic effort by fighting through the injury and playing in Game 7.
Gordon not only played in Game 7 but also had a solid performance. Through 25 minutes of action, Gordon had eight points and 11 rebounds on 2-4 shooting. Following the loss, Nuggets three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic revealed that he advised Gordon not to play in Game 7, but admired him being out there for his team.
"I told him not to play," Jokic said about Gordon. "You can injure yourself even worse. You can see that he was struggling, hard to move, this and that. But he went out there to fight with us. We can just appreciate it."
Even though it resulted in a loss, the Nuggets desperately needed Gordon on the floor to even have a chance, and he showed up for his team despite the serious injury. Gordon was Denver's second-best player for most of their playoff run, and ending his incredible postseason with a statement like this is a great sign moving forward.