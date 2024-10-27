Nikola Jokic's Blunt Statement After Denver Nuggets Fall to 0-2
The Denver Nuggets fell to 0-2 on the new NBA season with their loss to the LA Clippers on Saturday. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic had a dominant performance, finishing with 41 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block, and a career-high seven made threes.
The Clippers opted for single coverage against Jokic for most of the night, giving veteran center Ivica Zubac that responsibility.
“He’s probably the best player in the league right now,” Zubac said of Jokic after the game. “… It’s a challenge every night. Especially, coach lets me guard him one on one… Every possession is a mind game… It’s a challenge and I look forward to these games a lot.”
With Denver remaining winless on the season, Jokic made a blunt statement after the game.
“Just because I scored 40 today, that doesn’t mean I played good… I don’t think we need to question my patience, because I’m with the guys. I’m not separate from them… I think we all need to play better.”
Not throwing his teammates under the bus, Jokic said everyone can be better, including himself. While the 2023 MVP was dominant in this game, he recognizes ways himself and the rest of the team can improve.
These early struggles for the Nuggets are uncharacteristic, but this is also a new-look team after losing multiple key contributors since that championship run two seasons ago.
