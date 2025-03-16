Nikola Jokic's Blunt Statement After Disappointing Nuggets Loss
The Denver Nuggets suffered a crushing 126-123 loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. The Wizards are now 15-51 on the season, but two of those wins have come against the champion-hopeful Nuggets.
Despite the loss, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic shined with 40 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 blocks on 16-30 shooting from the field. Still, Wizards guard Jordan Poole drained a 35-foot game-winning shot to crush Jokic and the Nuggets in Denver.
Jokic has now combined for 96 points, 29 rebounds, and 17 assists through two matchups against the Wizards this season, but has lost both. As the Nuggets continue to have a rollercoaster season, there has been concern about what their postseason will be like.
Following the loss to Washington, Jokic addressed their regular season struggles and got brutally honest about how they will do in the playoffs.
"I think who you are in the regular season, that’s who you are in the playoffs," Jokic said. "I think you cannot flip a switch. I think that doesn't really exist."
The Nuggets are still 43-25 on the season and are tied for second place in the Western Conference with just 14 games remaining. Denver should remain confident about what they can do in the postseason backed by three-time MVP Jokic and elite playoff performer Jamal Murray, but losses like Saturday's certainly raise a bit of concern.
