Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Admission After Nuggets-Thunder Game 3
If Nikola Jokic's "worst" performance is a 20-point, 6-rebound performance to take a 2-1 series lead, then the Denver Nuggets are in great shape. Jokic was very critical of his performance even in the overtime thriller that gave the Nuggets their first win at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Basically, I was the worst player on the court today.- Nikola Jokic after Game 3
The Nuggets got major contributions from their role players, with 4 players scoring 20 points or more to lift them to a huge victory in overtime.
Statistically, Jokic had the worst playoff game of his career, including career-lows in True Shooting Percentage, turnovers, missed threes, and the second-most missed shots in a game.
On the opposite side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also had one of his worst games of the entire season, with 18 points on 7-for-22 shooting.
So with both stars having some of their lowest efficiency games of the season, it was the Nuggets' championship core that held down the scoring punch, outplaying the Thunder down the stretch.
If the Thunder are going to tie the series, Gilgeous-Alexander is going to need to take over games with the way Denver's role players have elevated their performances in the playoffs.
A pivotal Game 4 between the Nuggets and Thunder is at 3:30 p.m. EST. The Nuggets have a surreal chance to put Oklahoma City in a 3-1 hole.
