Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement After Nuggets-Thunder Game 4
Many people were looking forward to the battle of the MVP frontrunners in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, and the series has not disappointed. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have gone toe to toe with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a Thunder win on Sunday evened the series 2-2.
Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists to lead Oklahoma City to a win in Game 4, while Jokic tried to put the Nuggets on his back in a losing effort. Jokic dropped 27 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals, although an inefficient night left many unsatisfied.
Jokic shot just 7-22 from the field and 2-8 from beyond the arc, continuing a serious shooting struggle. Jokic has shot just 33.3% from the field and 18.2% from three-point range over his last three games. After Sunday's loss, Jokic got honest about what is causing his shooting struggles.
"I mean it’s a little bit of everything," Jokic said. "They are playing really good defense on me, they are really into my body, physical. I think I missed two or three open looks tonight, so a little bit of everything. They’re shrinking the floor for me; they’re having a guy behind the defender. So, it’s a little bit of everything. I need to do a better job of shooting, it’s part of the game."
As always, the Nuggets will go as far as Jokic can take them, but they certainly need him to be more efficient to chase their championship dreams.
Jokic and the Nuggets will move on to face the Thunder in Game 5 in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, looking to bounce back from Sunday's loss.