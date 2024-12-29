Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Denver Nuggets Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship just two seasons ago, in the 2022-2023 season where they cruised through the competition in the West and beat the Miami Heat with a gentlemen's sweep, 4-1. While they are still led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have lost some pieces from that championship roster.
The Nuggets are currently sitting at the seventh seed with a record of 16-13, which in comparison to their championship year of 18-11 at this time, isn't terrible. That said, the weight of their losses has felt heavy this year, especially with some of same same mistakes taking place.
Nikola Jokic, the league's reigning MVP, has been very vocal this year about his team's struggles, and what he feels he can do to help his team elevate their performance. After Friday night's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jokic spoke to the press and opened up about the team once again.
"I think how we play, that we are in a good spot," said Jokic. "I think we are not even close to where we are supposed to be. But I think how bad we've played, I think we are in a good spot. I think we need to start thinking about what I can do for this team to help, not what can the team do to help me. Is it screening, rolling, passing, shooting, rebounding, is it playing defense. We should point the (thumb not the finger)."
Jokic's statement went viral, tallying over 200,000 views on X just from this post.
The Nuggets and Jokic are back on the court Saturday against the visiting Detroit Pistons. They will have their chance to bounce back and get back into the win column tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
