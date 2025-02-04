Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
The NBA has been taken over by international stars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the league continues to expand to a worldwide audience.
On Saturday, one of the league's biggest international superstars was shockingly traded to the NBA's top market when the Dallas Mavericks sent franchise point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The entire league was shocked by the move, as Doncic is undoubtedly one of the top three players in the NBA and coming off an NBA Finals appearance. Another one of the league's top international superstars, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, revealed how he reached out to Doncic after the trade news.
"I text him," Jokic said. "He felt it, of course. I think he didn't expect it, of course. I think he just needs to be with family right now, it's a big move. It's a business, I don't know. I think nobody expected it, especially him. I think nobody is safe in the league. But I think he's going to do a good job. I think he's the player for a big scene, even though I thought in Dallas he had something special going."
A player of Doncic's caliber getting traded without notice and without a request is unheard of in today's NBA and has many of the league's top stars wondering if they will be next.
Jokic's honest message is likely how the majority of the league is feeling after the groundbreaking deal and gives insight into how even Doncic was shocked after the unexpected trade.
