Nikola Jokic’s Ex-Teammate Makes Ridiculous Statement About Him

Austin Rivers believes that in terms of scoring, Karl Anthony Towns is better than Jokic

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts to a turnover the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have started the season off a bit slower than they would have liked and with the current obstacle of the Jamal Murray (concussion protocol) injury, things may take a little longer than expected to get into full gear.

None of the current setbacks the Nuggets have in their way, however, have put a hamper on the performance of the current reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. The MVP is currently averaging 29.8 points,12.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on impressive shooting splits of 56/59/81.

This hasn't stopped critics from voicing their opinions on not only the Nuggets but of their star player Nikola Jokic. On a recent episode of the Offguard Podcast, former 1st round pick Austin Rivers, claimed that Karl-Anthony Towns is a better scorer and is more skilled than Jokic. The statement is even more ridiculous because Rivers has played with Jokic and seen firsthand just how good he is.

"Karl is a better scorer and almost every attribute of the game over Nikola," said Rivers."He's an average shooter, he's not a good three-point shooter. I didn't say he's a better player, I already said Nikola is the best player in the NBA, but if we are talking about offensive skillset, Karl can score more. So what does Nikola do better than him other than pass?"

In the 23 games the two centers have played against one another, Towns has averaged 24 points to Nikola's 18.9. However, none of that matters when Nikola Jokic has three NBA MVPs and an NBA Finals MVP, while Karl-Anthony Towns has been to the Western Conference Finals once in his career.

The Denver Nuggets will take on the New York Knicks on November 25, at 9:00 p.m. EST

