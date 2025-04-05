Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Warriors
The Denver Nuggets are traveling to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night for a highly-anticipated star-studded matchup.
The Nuggets are coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but were missing their entire starting lineup. Now, heading into a much bigger game, the Nuggets are looking to get their stars back on the court.
After being listed as probable due to a left ankle impingement, Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to available for Friday's game against the Warriors.
In his last appearance, Jokic put together a historic performance in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The three-time NBA MVP dropped 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 18-29 shooting from the field and 6-11 from beyond the arc, but had to sit out the next night after playing 53 minutes in a double-overtime loss.
Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game this season with efficient 57.5/41.6/80.3 shooting splits. The Nuggets are just 4-8 without Jokic this season, so getting him back on the court against the red-hot Warriors is huge for Denver.
The third-place Nuggets are just 1.5 games ahead of the fifth-place Warriors, so a Golden State win on Friday night could certainly shake up the Western Conference playoff picture.
The Nuggets and Warriors face off in Golden State at 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
