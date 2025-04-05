Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Warriors:



AVAILABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)

Aaron Gordon (Illness/Right Calf Injury Management)

Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)

Peyton Watson (Right Knee Inflammation)… pic.twitter.com/Jl8eBhpr0t