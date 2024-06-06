Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets have two of the most unique superstars

Joey Linn

Dec 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets have two of the most unique superstars in Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. Both elite scorers, Doncic and Jokic separate themselves from other NBA superstars with their passing ability.

Arguably the two best playmakers in basketball right now, Doncic and Jokic finished second and third in assists per game this season, and were the only two players to average at least 25 points per game and nine assists per game.

During a recent interview with HoopsHype, NBA guard Vasilije Micic spoke on Doncic and Jokic, saying, "In the NBA, since I realized that nobody wants to pass, I feel that there’s room for me to adjust to the game because I think it’s still necessary to pass the ball. I mean, this is something that you can see with Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic."

Micic is a former teammate of Jokic in Serbia, as the 30-year-old guard has known the Nuggets star for a long time.

Finding inspiration in how Jokic and Doncic play the game, Micic feels he has been able to find his way in the NBA by valuing the art of passing, which at times gets lost. Drafted 52nd overall in 2014, Micic has had to work hard to find his way onto an NBA court, having played just 60 career games - all of which came last season.

Related Articles

Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection

Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets

Nuggets Starter Shares Amazing Message About Nikola Jokic

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News