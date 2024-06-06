Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement
The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets have two of the most unique superstars in Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. Both elite scorers, Doncic and Jokic separate themselves from other NBA superstars with their passing ability.
Arguably the two best playmakers in basketball right now, Doncic and Jokic finished second and third in assists per game this season, and were the only two players to average at least 25 points per game and nine assists per game.
During a recent interview with HoopsHype, NBA guard Vasilije Micic spoke on Doncic and Jokic, saying, "In the NBA, since I realized that nobody wants to pass, I feel that there’s room for me to adjust to the game because I think it’s still necessary to pass the ball. I mean, this is something that you can see with Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic."
Micic is a former teammate of Jokic in Serbia, as the 30-year-old guard has known the Nuggets star for a long time.
Finding inspiration in how Jokic and Doncic play the game, Micic feels he has been able to find his way in the NBA by valuing the art of passing, which at times gets lost. Drafted 52nd overall in 2014, Micic has had to work hard to find his way onto an NBA court, having played just 60 career games - all of which came last season.
