Nikola Jokic's Historic NBA Streak Ends in Nuggets-Timberwolves
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic had one of the greatest five-game stretches of basketball in the history of the sport.
For five games straight, Jokic achieved a triple-double before the end of the third quarter and didn't play in the fourth quarter for four straight games. He was the first player to be on such a streak since at least 1996-97. Unfortunately, that streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon.
Jokic still had a great game in Saturday's blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, it just wasn't enough to keep the streak going. Against the Timberwolves, Jokic put up 20 points, 11 assists, and 3 rebounds on 69.2% shooting from the field. He did, unfortunately, have seven turnovers in the process.
For one reason or another, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the Denver Nuggets' number. Minnesota now currently has a two-game winning streak over the Nuggets, as well as the mental edge of defeating them in the second round of the NBA playoffs last season. For as much as the Timberwolves have struggled this season, they'll always find a way to have their best performance against the Nuggets.
After the loss, Denver now has an overall record of 28-17, good for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Even though Denver has been surging as of late, the third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies are also on a five-game winning streak.
