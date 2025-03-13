Nikola Jokic's Honest Statement After Nuggets' Blowout Loss to Wolves
After Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets have officially lost five straight games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, dating all the way back to Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
For one reason or another, the Timberwolves are a puzzle that the Nuggets can't seem to figure out. Regardless of how good the Nuggets are playing or how bad the Timberwolves could be playing, Denver just can't solve the equation.
After the disappointing blowout loss, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic gave the Timberwolves' defense massive praise.
“They’re into the ball. They know what they’re trying to do…they’re really aggressive," Jokic said. "They have the personnel for that. They are a good team.”
If there's one thing Jokic would want to change when facing the Timberwolves again, it would be to limit the amount of second-chance points that they get.
“Probably limit them to one shot. We cannot give them a lot of opportunities," Jokic said.
Both the Nuggets and Timberwolves had 12 offensive rebounds on Wednesday night. Where the game was truly lost was how many three-pointers Denver allowed Minnesota to have. The Timberwolves shot 17/40 from deep, while the Nuggets shot 7/30 from three-point territory.
While Jokic may not want to throw any of his teammates under the bus, what the loss really comes down to is needing players like Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Christian Braun to step up.
