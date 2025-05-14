Nikola Jokic's Honest Statement After Nuggets-Thunder Game 5
The Denver Nuggets have a chance to establish themselves as one of the best teams of the 2020s if they can win their second NBA Championship of the decade. However, they got to make it through the Oklahoma City Thunder first, who threw a wrench in their plans on Tuesday night.
Despite a historic performance from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets allowed a fourth-quarter comeback from the Thunder as they fell 112-105. Now with their backs against the wall heading into Game 6, the Nuggets will continue to rely on Jokic after his 44-point outing. Speaking after the game, Jokic shared an honest statement about his and the team's performance.
"We are getting open looks, and that's the only [thing you can] think about...Didn't do it this time...but I think we had the looks we wanted to have," Jokic said following Denver's 28.3% shooting from beyond the arc. Take away Jokic's five-for-seven mark, the Nuggets were down to 20.5%.
On top of that, Jokic added about his own performance, scoring 44 points and having 15 rebounds. “I mean, the ball is going in. I made five threes tonight. That helps.” Jokic's five made three-pointers are tied for the second-most he's made in his playoff career, with 2020 vs the Utah Jazz in Game 5 being first with seven makes.
While the Nuggets will need the rest of their team to step it up for Game 6, facing elimination, they won't be able to do so without Jokic yet again. The series returns to Denver on Thursday with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
