Nikola Jokic's Honest Statement After Nuggets vs Clippers
Not too long ago, the Denver Nuggets were notoriously known for having the Clippers' number. Those days seem to be over, especially after last night's disappointing loss to the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard.
Last season, the Nuggets had an eight-game winning streak over the LA Clippers. Now, LA currently has a four-game winning streak over Denver, the first time it's happened since the 2015-16 NBA season.
After the loss, Jokic opened up about his team's collective performance against the Clippers. One thing in particular that stood out was the team's 14 turnovers.
“I think that’s what we do," Jokic said. "I think we are passing the ball a lot and there is a lot of times that we turn the ball over. I think we had this a couple weeks ago, it’s okay when you want to make the right play. But I think some of them were bad turnovers, bad passes, but when you’re trying to pass a lot, you’re going to make a lot of turnovers.”
After last night's loss to the Clippers, Denver now has an overall record of 10-8, good the ninth-seed in the Western Conference. The team finally has Aaron Gordon back, but their next two games are about to be a true test.
Up next for the Denver Nuggets are two games against the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
