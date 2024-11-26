Nikola Jokic's Honest Statement After Nuggets vs Knicks Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets suffered one of their worst losses in the past few seasons against the New York Knicks. It was a moment that embarrassed not only Nuggets fans but both the players and coaching staff.
The Knicks destroyed the Nuggets 145-118, and Nikola Jokic wasn't happy about it when he spoke postgame.
"It's always good to get punched in the face, just to wake up," Jokic said.
Regardless of how bad the Nuggets played, Jokic made sure to give the Knicks all of the credit in the world.
"I mean they had an amazing night, they were really good," Jokic said. "They scored a lot there and we didn't make them to do anything the hard way. It seems to be really easy for all of them, they shot 60% from the field, 50 [percent] from 19 threes. Seems like they were just better there, they were making shots... we didn't show up tonight."
Jokic had a very solid night against the Knicks but didn't put up his usual unreal MVP-level numbers. In 31 minutes, Jokic put up 22 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds on 45% shooting from the field. The Knicks, on the other hand, finished the night shooting a surreal 60.9% shooting from the field and 52.8% shooting from three. There was virtually no defense being played by the Nuggets.
The Denver Nuggets' next opponent is the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
