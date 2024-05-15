Nikola Jokic's Honest Statement on Matchup vs. Rudy Gobert
The Denver Nuggets have won three-straight games against the Minnesota Timberwolves to completely erase, a 2-0 deficit and take a 3-2 series lead. This has largely been due to the dominance of Nikola Jokic, who finished Game 5 with 40 points, 13 assistst, 7 rebounds, and zero turnovers.
Per the NBA’s matchup data Jokic shot 8/9 from the field when defended by Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in Game 5, as there was no answer for what the reigning Finals MVP was doing offensively.
Jokic was asked about the Gobert matchup after the game, and said, “I mean I think it’s not just him, it’s a team, and sometimes Kyle Anderson too. I’m just trying to read and be aggressive if I can. Today was a good night for me."
As Jokic noted, defense is often a collective effort, especially against a player like himself. While many get caught up in the individual matchup between Jokic and Gobert, there is much more that goes into a defensive game plan than just a one-on-one matchup. Jokic understands this, and has respect for what the Timberwolves are trying to do against him defensively, but there has clearly been no answer for the three-time MVP in the last three games.
The Nuggets will try to finish this series in Minnesota in Game 6, and not allow this series to move back to Denver for Game 7. If Jokic is able to replicate his Game 5 performance in Game 6, Denver hast to feel good about their chances.
