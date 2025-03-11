Nikola Jokic's Honest Statement on MVP Race With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder faced off twice over the past two days, splitting the back-to-back series 1-1. The Nuggets got the last laugh in Oklahoma City, winning game two 140-127, led by superstar center Nikola Jokic.
Jokic dropped 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 8 assists on 15-20 shooting from the field in a huge win, outplaying rival NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA dropped 40 points in a win over the Nuggets on Sunday and followed it up with 25 points and 7 assists in a losing effort in Monday's rematch.
Following the game, Jokic was asked about the MVP race between himself and Gilgeous-Alexander. After winning three of the last four NBA MVP awards, the Nuggets star got honest about this season's tight race, via Denver Post's Bennett Durando.
"This is my third or fourth year in a row, so ... I don't know," Jokic said about the MVP. "I cannot control it. I will say that I think I'm playing the best basketball of my life, so if that's enough, it's enough. If not, the guy deserves it. He's really amazing."
As it stands, Gilgeous-Alexander seems to be the media's favorite to win the award, but Jokic continues to make a case for himself with performances like Monday's. Jokic is having a historic season, and with both players highly deserving of an MVP, the race will likely come down to the wire.
