Nikola Jokic's Message Before Clippers-Nuggets Game 6
The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world before the end of the regular season, parting ways with head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. An unprecedented move for a playoff team to make with the season winding down, the move led many to question if the Nuggets could still be serious contenders after a major change late in the season.
Flash forward to now, the Nuggets hold a 3-2 lead in their first-round series over the Los Angeles Clippers after Jamal Murray's 43-point performance in Game 5. With a chance to deliver the knockout punch in Game 6 in Los Angeles, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic sent a message on his intentions.
"We’re going to LA to get another one," Jokic said after the Game 5 victory. It was an unexpected performance from Jokic in Denver's win, as the three-time MVP was limited to just 13 points but still recorded another triple-double. While Murray carried the scoring load, the Clippers can't expect Jokic to have a scoring performance like that again in the series.
Through five games, Jokic is averaging 25.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game, ranking second in the postseason in rebounds and assists. While he has a chance to win a fourth MVP this season, he'll face the other contender, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, if he and the Nuggets advance past the Clippers.
The Nuggets will get that chance to advance on Thursday, with tip-off at the Intuit Dome set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
