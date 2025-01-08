Nikola Jokic’s Official Injury Status for Clippers-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are coming off a crushing home loss to the Boston Celtics, a game that would have been a premier matchup if superstar Nikola Jokic was not sidelined.
Jokic has now missed four games this season, and the Nuggets are a mere 1-3 without him. The 29-year-old center could be on his way to his fourth MVP award in the last five years, averaging 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game with 55.3/47.3/80.6 shooting splits.
Jokic is having a stellar season to lead Denver to a 20-15 record, sitting in fourth place in the West after 35 games. The Nuggets now head into the second leg of a challenging back-to-back series, hosting the LA Clippers on Wednesday.
Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they could be playing without their superstar center for the second consecutive night.
Jokic has officially been granted a "questionable" status for Wednesday night due to illness.
The Clippers are a talented squad but will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard due to personal reasons, just two games after making his 2024-25 season debut.
Led by a dynamic trio of Norman Powell, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers have proven capable of taking down any team, so the Nuggets could certainly use Jokic's help on Wednesday night.
If Jokic has to miss his second consecutive game, expect Dario Saric to step into the starting lineup for the fifth time this season, despite having 0 points and 1 rebound in 17 minutes of action on Tuesday against Boston. In other words, the Nuggets need Jokic.
