Nikola Jokic's Olympic Teammate Addresses Rumors of Denver Nuggets Trade
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was dominant at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first player to ever lead the tournament in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Doing so en route to a bronze medal, Jokic also received help from several of his teammates.
Charlote Hornets guard Vasilije Micić played well for Serbia, sparking some buzz about a potential NBA team up between he and Jokic.
In a recent article, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote via his Substack, "With a salary of $7.7 million this season and an $8.1 million team option in 2025-26, Vasilije Micić continues to be mentioned as a potential down-the-road trade target for Denver given Micic's close relationship with Nuggets star Nikola Jokić. Bear in mind, though, Denver is just $5 million or so shy of the second luxury tax apron and thus couldn't absorb Micić's contract without dreaded second-apron complications."
According to Micic, he would like to play with Jokic, but is not anticipating a trade.
“I am staying in Charlotte,” Micic told Johnny Askounis of Eurphoops. “That is official. All these rumors out there, I did not want to comment until something concrete. Probably, there was some interest, but nothing contract enough for me to comment. I am happy they want me here and I think the next season will be more productive for me.”
While he is not expecting a trade in the near future, Micic said he would like to play with Jokic.
“I would like to play with Jokic, but I do not know what will happen,” Micic added. “I think I need one more year to show what I can do in the United States. Whatever you do outside American soil, they still only trust players proven in the USA. So, I think that one season with a trade and two solid months is not enough for a team of such caliber to be sure to bring me in. But maybe next season. We will see.”
