Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's Olympic Teammate Addresses Rumors of Denver Nuggets Trade

Nikola Jokic's Serbian teammate addressed the Denver Nuggets trade rumors

Joey Linn

Serbia center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates on the podium with teammates after winning the bronze medal in men's basketball during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Serbia center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates on the podium with teammates after winning the bronze medal in men's basketball during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was dominant at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first player to ever lead the tournament in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Doing so en route to a bronze medal, Jokic also received help from several of his teammates.

Charlote Hornets guard Vasilije Micić played well for Serbia, sparking some buzz about a potential NBA team up between he and Jokic.

In a recent article, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote via his Substack, "With a salary of $7.7 million this season and an $8.1 million team option in 2025-26, Vasilije Micić continues to be mentioned as a potential down-the-road trade target for Denver given Micic's close relationship with Nuggets star Nikola Jokić. Bear in mind, though, Denver is just $5 million or so shy of the second luxury tax apron and thus couldn't absorb Micić's contract without dreaded second-apron complications."

According to Micic, he would like to play with Jokic, but is not anticipating a trade.

“I am staying in Charlotte,” Micic told Johnny Askounis of Eurphoops. “That is official. All these rumors out there, I did not want to comment until something concrete. Probably, there was some interest, but nothing contract enough for me to comment. I am happy they want me here and I think the next season will be more productive for me.”

While he is not expecting a trade in the near future, Micic said he would like to play with Jokic.

“I would like to play with Jokic, but I do not know what will happen,” Micic added. “I think I need one more year to show what I can do in the United States. Whatever you do outside American soil, they still only trust players proven in the USA. So, I think that one season with a trade and two solid months is not enough for a team of such caliber to be sure to bring me in. But maybe next season. We will see.”

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News