Nikola Jokic's Performance in Nuggets-Heat Goes Viral
Led by NBA MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets have marched their way to fourth place in the West with a 25-16 record. After a 57-win 2023-24 season ended in a second-round exit, the Nuggets are looking to build a championship-caliber team.
Jokic has been fantastic this season, averaging 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game with absurd 55.5/47.1/80.0 shooting splits.
The Nuggets lost to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday while Jokic was sidelined, but made the most of his return to action on Friday against the Miami Heat. The Nuggets picked up a 20-point road win over the Heat, led by an insane performance from their superstar big man.
Jokic dropped 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, notching his 17th triple-double of the season and sixth in his last 10 games. Jokic continues to dominate, and his 9/12 shooting from the field is a prime example of his incredible efficiency.
While Jokic seems to be throwing out stat lines like this on a nightly basis, NBA fans have reacted to his constant dominance in another stellar performance, including a crazy behind-the-head assist that went viral.
Via Hoop Central: "JOKIC IS UNREAL."
Via NBA on ESPN: "JOKIC NO-LOOK DIME BEHIND HIS HEAD"
Via StatMuse: "Jokic tonight:
24 PTS
12 REB
10 AST
9-12 FG
His 17th triple-double this season — nobody else has more than 8."
Jokic is looking to get his fourth NBA MVP within five seasons, and dominant performances like these continue to help his case.
