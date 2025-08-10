Nikola Jokic's Teammate Shares Truth on Major Nuggets Narrative
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić might beam brighter watching his horse win a race than lifting an NBA championship trophy. But he's far from emotionless.
Peyton Watson made sure to clear the air on that.
“It seems at times that Jok can be emotionless," the Nuggets forward said on a recent "The Young Man and the Three" appearance, "but when you’re really around him on a day-to-day basis, he’s the biggest jokester."
A bit of Jokić's personality slipped out shortly after he declared he wasn't thrilled about the idea of a championship parade in 2023.
"I need to go home," he said, assuredly.
A couple of days later, standing at a podium with a microphone and some alcohol in his system, Jokić changed his tune. It was a display seldom seen from the Serbian superstar.
"You know, I (said) that I (didn't) want to stay on parade," he began, "but I f***ing want to stay on parade. This is the best."
Watson watched him recant his original statement; he also saw Jamal Murray egging him on. That much wasn't unusual.
“(Jokić) is the most animated person sometimes," Watson said. "I just feel like when both of those two get on the court, they’re killers.”
Watson's Thoughts on Jokić, Murray
Since Murray's breakout in the 2020 bubble, he's served as a willing second-option for Jokić. Add in Aaron Gordon, and Denver's perennial contention becomes an aptly assumed conclusion.
“They’re just two super consistent dudes," Watson said of Jokić and Murray. "They’re consistent with their work, they’re consistent in their approach to the game, their demeanors."
Watson had that to draw from when working on his own game. Denver's biggest downfall since winning its first championship has been a lack of depth beyond the Big 3, which was tackled over the offseason. Watson hopes to add to it.
The guidance Jokić provides on the court and in the locker room isn't lost on him. Especially considering how verbose the center can be.
"When somebody is quiet like that," Watson said, "when they do speak, everybody stops what they’re doing and listens. Jokić is a huge voice for our team. A lot of us lean on him more than he knows to be a leader, not only by example, but also verbally."
