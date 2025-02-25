Nikola Jokic's Three-Word Reaction to Historic Game After Lakers Loss

For the 6th time in Denver history, all 5 @nuggets starters scored 15+ points while all shooting 50%+ FG.



1/2/77 vs Spurs

12/9/92 at Celtics

2/2/23 vs Warriors

12/1/23 at Suns

11/8/24 vs Heat

2/24/25 at Pacers



Denver has been the team to do it 3 of the last 5 times in the NBA.