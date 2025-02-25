Nikola Jokic's Three-Word Reaction to Historic Game After Lakers Loss
On Saturday night, Nikola Jokic had one of his worst games of the season in a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.
In 35 minutes, he put up only 12 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 6 turnovers on 28.6% shooting from the field. It was a performance so bad that many questioned whether or not Jokic had finally been figured out.
On Monday night, Jokic had the perfect bounce-back game against the Indiana Pacers. In 35 minutes, he put up 18 points, 19 assists, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals on 64.3% shooting, becoming the only player in NBA history to do so.
The Nuggets were so dominant against the Pacers, that they had all five starters score at least 15 points while shooting at least 50% from the field. It was only the sixth time the Nuggets did it in franchise history.
After the game, Jokic had a very simple statement on Denver's monster game against the Pacers after struggling against the Lakers
"We were agressive," Jokic said bluntly. "I would say that."
When it came to having 19 assists, Jokic made sure to credit his teammates for making shots and cutting at the appropriate times.
"It was that kind of night," Jokic said. "Every game is different and today people are making shots, people were cutting, and I was finding them. It was that kind of night."
The Denver Nuggets may have had their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers, but they've still won 10 out of their last 11 games after defeating Indiana. Jokic will have two opportunities to get revenge on LA in March when the two teams finish off their regular season series.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers