Nikola Jokic’s Unexpected Role in Nuggets Free Agency Revealed
No team recruits players or makes trades in free agency without consulting its star player. Even someone as soft-spoken as Nikola Jokic is involved in the Denver Nuggets' roster moves.
According to Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports, Nikola Jokic is involved in the Denver Nuggets' roster building. Here is the full social media statement Wind made.
"Nikola Jokic is of course involved in the Nuggets’ roster building, who Denver signs and who they don’t," Wind said. "Pretty much every franchise star is involved in those discussions. Russell Westbrook isn’t the first guy that he’s advocated for. He’s advocated against players too."
The entire conversation about Nikola Jokic being involved with the Nuggets' roster creation came because of the reports of him calling Russell Westbrook to recruit him. Typically, any team's star player would be involved in moves like this, but it's harder to believe about Jokic because everyone thinks he's uninterested in basketball.
After losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and losing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, Nuggets fans have been expecting the team to make some major moves. Instead, the team has only lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and has not improved in any significant way.
With both the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder making great additions, the Denver Nuggets have very clearly fallen behind. Even if the team acquires Russell Westbrook, they'll still be a step behind the Mavericks and Thunder.
