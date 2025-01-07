Nikola Jokic’s Updated Injury Status for Celtics-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are set to face off against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in a pivotal game for the Nuggets, as they'll have a chance to prove themselves against the reigning NBA champions.
Coming off a thrilling victory over the San Antonio Spurs in overtime on Saturday, Denver was again led by superstar center Nikola Jokic. In the win over San Antonio, Jokic finished with 46 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.
Fans received a scare earlier on Tuesday when Jokic popped up on the injury report with an illness. The initial status update for Jokic listed him as probable to play despite the downgraded listing.
With the game just a few hours away, an update on Jokic's status has been provided, and it is trending in the wrong direction. Jokic is now listed as questionable with this illness after first appearing on the injury report as probable.
Via Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette: "Jokic is questionable on the latest version of the injury report."
Given Jokic's impact and on/off-court analytics for Denver, his presence is necessary for them to stay competitive against a team like Boston. Jokic enters this game second in points per game (31.5), trailing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo by a tenth of a point (31.6). Jokic also ranks third in rebounding (13.0 RPG) and second in assists (9.7 APG).
As for the Celtics, guard Derrick White is the only notable status as he's questionable with an illness. Denver will be without Aaron Gordon for the seventh consecutive game as he nurses a right calf strain.
Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM PST at Ball Arena in Denver, with the game broadcasting in TNT.
