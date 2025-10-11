Nikola Jokic Sends Message to Cam Johnson Before Nuggets Season
The Denver Nuggets' biggest move of their most recent offseason of roster tweaks was that of their trade to acquire forward Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets to ship out Michael Porter Jr.— a big shake-up to the starting lineup that adds another layer of versatility and two-way ability into the frontcourt.
But through his first two preseason games sample size in a Nuggets uniform, Johnson wound up remaining relatively quiet.
In the midst of Denver's 1-1 stretch vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors, he's averaged 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in a little over 15 minutes a night, shooting a collective 1/5 from three.
Of course, it's just preseason, so there's nothing to sound the alarms over just yet. But before the real action gets underway later this month, Nikola Jokic made sure to provide some insight to Johnson behind the scenes for how he can build some momentum moving forward rolling into the regular season: just be yourself.
"I told him, 'Don't try to fit in," Jokic said of his message to Johnson. "You're a really important part of this offense. Be yourself... Just play your game and be aggressive in the moment or in the role you're given."
It's a new team with a new system in Denver for Johnson to get fully adjusted to, so building that sense of comfort to fill out into his ceiling within this Nuggets lineup takes time. That's what preseason games are for: new players getting adjusted to new teams, new staff getting their first few chances to coach their new groups, etc.
Johnson's no exception. But if and when he's able to fill his role as an efficient spot-up shooter and strong wing defender, he makes this Nuggets starting five extremely potent with a combination of size and length, offensive versatility, and defensive upside.
Last season with the Nets, Johnson averaged career-highs in points (18.8), assists (3.4), and true-shooting percentage (63.2%).
Now with the Nuggets, those individual shot opportunities and specific plays drawn up his way might see a slight tick down from when in Brooklyn. Yet, he'll certainly be on the receiving end of many otherworldy Jokic passes over the course of the season, and find a ton of open looks in a Denver offense that certainly makes his life a bit easier on the scoring end.
Johnson will have a few more preseason games to continue getting adjusted in the Mile High before the official 82-game slate gets underway, providing tons of time for growth and building that on-court chemistry with his new supporting cast.