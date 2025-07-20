Nikola Jokic Sends Message to International Basketball Star After Retirement
In late June, international basketball legend Milos Teodosic announced his retirement, and much of the European basketball world has shown their respect after the big news.
Teodosic had an incredible career in Europe, winning EuroLeague MVP in 2010, leading Serbia to silver medals in the 2009 EuroBasket, 2014 FIBA World Cup, and 2016 Olympics, all while being a huge influence on the current state of Serbian basketball.
Via FIBA Basketball: "One of the most influential point guards ever in Europe, Milos Teodosic 🇷🇸 announces his retirement from basketball after a legendary career:
🥈EuroBasket (2009)
🥈FIBA Basketball World Cup (2014)
🥈Olympic Games (2016)
🏅FIBA Europe Player of the Year (2010)"
Teodosic spent just two years in the NBA amid a successful European career, playing two seasons with the LA Clippers, including an impactful 2017-18 campaign. Through 45 appearances in LA that season, the 6-foot-5 point guard averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
Following the huge retirement announcement, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP and Serbian basketball star, sent a heartfelt message to Teodosic.
"Captain, you're going down in legend," Jokic said (translated to English). "Unfortunately, your career has to end, but it's certainly a career that all of us who play basketball are envious of and want to achieve. As a fan, thank you for all the medals. As a teammate, thank you for the time spent together on and off the court. It was an honor and a pleasure to share the court with you. Enjoy your retirement, Master!"
Jokic and Teodosic have been teammates with the Serbian national team, including when they teamed up for the 2016 Olympics and led their country to a silver medal.