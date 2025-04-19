Nikola Jokic Sends Message to Nuggets Before Clippers Playoff Game
The Denver Nuggets had a rocky finish to their 2024-25 regular season, highlighted by the firing of head coach Michael Malone, but their campaign is far from over.
The Nuggets secured the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoffs and are now heading into a huge, star-studded first-round matchup against the LA Clippers. Game 1 of this highly anticipated series is on Saturday afternoon, as the Nuggets look to kick off a hopeful championship campaign.
The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals, but fell short in the second round of the 2024 playoffs. Led by Jokic, the Nuggets have much higher expectations than a potential first or second-round exit.
Ahead of their playoff series against the Clippers, Jokic reportedly sent a strong message to his team about how their season is far from over, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Shortly after Josh Kroenke, their owner, informed the team that they were dismissing Michael Malone as head coach and Calvin Booth as general manager, I'm told Nikola Jokic spoke to his teammates, told them 'we have goals this season, this year is not over. We have to stay together as a unit and get the job done.'
"Sources in Denver tell me that they see a player that's fully comfortable now in his voice. They see a player that understands his power now," Charania said about Jokic.
Jokic is hunting his fourth NBA MVP award this season, but more importantly, is after his second NBA championship. The Nuggets certainly have the firepower to bring home their second title within three years, but they will continue to lean on Jokic as a player and leader to get them there.