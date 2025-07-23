Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Sends Message to Popular NBA Rookie Yang Hansen

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic reacted to the Portland Trail Blazers phenom Yang Hansen

Farbod Esnaashari

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) stands during the National Anthem before the start of game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) stands during the National Anthem before the start of game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the NBA Summer League doesn't count toward any regular season standings, it still comes with a plethora of excitement as rookies get a chance to stand out and shine.

One of those rookies that immediately was Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen.

Hansen is a seven-foot-one center, surprisingly drafted 16th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. At only 20 years old, Hansen has already played two years professionally with Qingdao Eagles in the CBA.

Throughout the Summer League, Hansen routinely received comparisons to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. Not only that, but Jokic is Hansen's hero.

On Tuesday, the NBA posted a video of the Nuggets big man sending a message to Hansen.

"He's good," Jokic said. "I think I'm happy when he get in his prime that I'm going to be out of the league probably in two, no I'm not actually. Yeah, he's talented, he's talented. Yes, we can have a picture or whatever he wants and only if he plays bad against me. Let's say like that if I destroy him, and I score a lot of points, then yes. If he do that, then no."

It's hard to say who exactly the next Nikola Jokic is going to be. Previously, fans had expected Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun to be that candidate. However, at the end of the day, there's only going to be one Nikola Jokic.

Related Articles

Recent Nuggets Player Signs Contract With International Team

Denver Nuggets Announce Signing of Sharpshooting Guard

NBA Announces Nuggets-Raptors Game in Unique Location

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News