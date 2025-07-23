Nikola Jokic Sends Message to Popular NBA Rookie Yang Hansen
While the NBA Summer League doesn't count toward any regular season standings, it still comes with a plethora of excitement as rookies get a chance to stand out and shine.
One of those rookies that immediately was Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen.
Hansen is a seven-foot-one center, surprisingly drafted 16th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. At only 20 years old, Hansen has already played two years professionally with Qingdao Eagles in the CBA.
Throughout the Summer League, Hansen routinely received comparisons to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. Not only that, but Jokic is Hansen's hero.
On Tuesday, the NBA posted a video of the Nuggets big man sending a message to Hansen.
"He's good," Jokic said. "I think I'm happy when he get in his prime that I'm going to be out of the league probably in two, no I'm not actually. Yeah, he's talented, he's talented. Yes, we can have a picture or whatever he wants and only if he plays bad against me. Let's say like that if I destroy him, and I score a lot of points, then yes. If he do that, then no."
It's hard to say who exactly the next Nikola Jokic is going to be. Previously, fans had expected Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun to be that candidate. However, at the end of the day, there's only going to be one Nikola Jokic.
