Nikola Jokic Shares Honest Jimmy Butler Statement
The NBA All-Star break has concluded and the NBA is just days away from the final days of the regular season.
Prior to the All-Star break, the Warriors made a blockbuster trade that sent Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick, in return for superstar forward Jimmy Butler.
During NBA All-Star weekend, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets was asked about Butler and how it changes the Warriors. Jokic shared his honest statement, making some waves online.
“If they need my opinion about Jimmy Butler and how he’s going to fit I think they’re in trouble, but especially winner, he’s been to the finals a couple of times, still has the hunger to win it, gives them a different version of the Warriors, definitely a great player who can help them,” Jokic stated.
Jokic and Butler have a storied history against each other in the NBA Finals, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games. Despite the short series, Butler still put up over 20 points in four of the five games.
Since Butler's debut with the Warriors, the team has won three of their last four games.
In those four games, Butler has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 45/14/85 from the field. The Warriors will be back in action on Friday when they travel to take on the Sacramento Kings.
