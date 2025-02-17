Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Shares Honest Jimmy Butler Statement

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic shared his thoughts on Butler getting traded to the Warriors

Feb 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The NBA All-Star break has concluded and the NBA is just days away from the final days of the regular season.

Prior to the All-Star break, the Warriors made a blockbuster trade that sent Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick, in return for superstar forward Jimmy Butler.

During NBA All-Star weekend, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets was asked about Butler and how it changes the Warriors. Jokic shared his honest statement, making some waves online.

“If they need my opinion about Jimmy Butler and how he’s going to fit I think they’re in trouble, but especially winner, he’s been to the finals a couple of times, still has the hunger to win it, gives them a different version of the Warriors, definitely a great player who can help them,” Jokic stated.

Jokic and Butler have a storied history against each other in the NBA Finals, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games. Despite the short series, Butler still put up over 20 points in four of the five games.

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Since Butler's debut with the Warriors, the team has won three of their last four games.

In those four games, Butler has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 45/14/85 from the field. The Warriors will be back in action on Friday when they travel to take on the Sacramento Kings.

