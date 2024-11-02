Nikola Jokic’s Blunt Statement After Nuggets-Timberwolves
On Friday night, it looked like the Denver Nuggets were about to leave Minnesota with a much-needed victory against the Timberwolves. Instead, the Nuggets had a complete collapse in the final two minutes of the game and allowed 10-0 run to lose.
After the disappointing loss, Nikola Jokic shared a very candid response to the game. Jokic took complete accountability for the loss.
"We had 10 or 8 points in the last, I don't know how many minutes," Jokic said. "We didn't execute, I missed basically all of my shots in the last two or three minutes. They scored easily, they had open looks. This defeat is on me. I need to do a better job in getting guys involved. I had the turnover, so it was a really bad stretch for me."
For the past two games against the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, the Denver Nuggets were flawless in their lategame execution. They managed to force overtime twice after battling through double digit deficits, and pulled through. On Friday against the Timberwolves, the exact opposite happened.
"In Brooklyn, I was posting up guys, today I didn't do a good job. I had a turnover, I missed two turnaround jumpers, so it was a bad sequence for me," Jokic said.
After tonight, the Denver Nuggets finished their first five games with a record that no one expected, 2-3. With the Utah Jazz coming up, the time to bounce back is now.
