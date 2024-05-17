Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6
The Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the world on Thursday night when they absolutely crushed the Denver Nuggets by 45 points. There was no way around it, the Nuggets got destroyed, and Nikola Jokic agreed.
"They beat our ass," Jokic said after the game. "They were better than us in every segment of the game. We need to accept it. Take it. And just try to be better next time. When you lose by 45, it's not like something that happens every day. Just accept it."
The only players to have a decent game for the Denver Nuggets were Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon. Outside of those two players, pretty much everyone else on the team was a no-show. To put it into perspective, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon were 13/26 from the field. All other Nuggets were a combined 13/60 from the field. Jamal Murray in particular shot 4/18 from the field and was a team-worst -32.
It's hard to predict what exactly will happen in Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, but this series has been largely influenced by whoever is making more three-point shots - Game 6 was the perfect example of that.
No one predicted that the Denver Nuggets would get smashed in Game 6 by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, both teams are in a do-or-die for Game 7 on Sunday.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets