Nikola Jokic's Coach Makes Controversial Team USA Olympic Statement
Every time the Olympics roll around, it seems like it's become inevitable to compare the current Olympic team to the 1992 Dream Team. Like a scheduled clock, the same comparisons are being made in 2024 before the Paris Olympics.
In an interview with Mozzart Sport, Nikola Jokic's Serbia coach Svetislav Pesic compared the 2024 Olympic team to the 1992 Dream Team. In the bluntest way possible, Pesic said that the 2024 team is better than the Dream Team.
“This American team is better than the original Dream Team from 1992,” Pesic said, per Mozzart Sport. Although we don’t deal with them and I won’t talk to my players about them.”
What gives Pesic even more credentials though is the fact that he was also the coach of the German national team in 1992 that faced the Dream Team.
“I was there with the German team and then we thought there were no better players than these,” Pesic said. “This team that will appear in Paris will be stronger than the Dream Team, with the fact that not everyone will prepare just for them like not everyone was prepared just for the Dream Team in 1992. Although everyone wanted to take a picture with them. We don’t want that now.”
The 1992 Dream Team roster consisted of: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Chris Mullin, Clyde Drexler, David Robinson, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, Scottie Pippen, and Christian Laettner.
The 2024 Olympic team consists of: LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, and Jayson Tatum.
It remains to be seen just how good the 2024 team is going to be in the actual Olympics, but the comparisons have already started early.
