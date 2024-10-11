Nikola Jokic’s Ex-Teammate Reveals Truth About Major Misconception
For one reason or another, everyone seems to think Nikola Jokic doesn't really care about the game of basketball. While it's a fun meme topic online, it's a massive misconception of the three-time NBA MVP and one-time NBA Finals MVP. One of Jokic's former teammates wanted to fix that.
During an interview on the Jefe Island podcast, former Nuggets guard Davon Reed wanted to reveal just how great of a teammate Nikola Jokic was to have. In his eyes, Jokic's narrative has been completely made up by the media.
"Nikola is a great person," Reed said I love Nikola, I learned so much from him. Seeing somebody consistently be that guy that much time consistently. I know a lot of people think Nikola don't like basketball or he just out there, it's crazy how the media can put a spin or a motive on something when it's never necessarily true - it's just that notion or that's the motive."
Reed went on to elaborate just how much work Nikola Jokic put into this game. The former Nuggets guard mentioned that Jokic worked out every day, lifted every day, and received treatment every day. It's a level of preparation only great basketball players who actually care about the game do.
"He come in get his work in every day, he get his treatment in before that every day, and after he's working out or before he's working out he's getting his lift in," Reed said. "He's getting his work, his treatment, and his lift in every day. Every day. He's doing the same hooks, same fadeaway shots that he do in the game. He's doing what he does."
People don't become an all-time great at basketball by chance. Michael Jordan wasn't just born with his talents. Every single one of the greats put the work in, and that includes Nikola Jokic.
