Inside The Nuggets

Novak Djokovic Sends Message to Nikola Jokic After Making NBA History

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic sends message to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic after making NBA history

Liam Willerup

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even though Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took home the MVP award and defeated the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, you still can't ignore just how dominant of a season Nikola Jokic had in 2024-25. Arguably the best player in basketball, regardless, he averaged a triple-double for the season while finishing second in the NBA in steals.

Even though Gilgeous-Alexander won the award by a significant margin in the voting, fans around the league expressed Jokic's case for MVP. After adding another First Team All-NBA selection to his accomplishments, a tennis legend and fellow Serbian took some time to share a message to the Nuggets' superstar.

The record holder for the most Grand Slam wins in tennis history, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, sent a message to Jokic following his impressive campaign.

"Nikola, congratulations on another historic season," Djokovic said. "From our beloved homeland, Serbia, all the way to Denver, we are super proud of you in this new record-breaking season. You've broken so many records and made history once again." Djokovic is considered by many to be the greatest tennis player ever, and Jokic could go down as one of the greatest NBA players ever.

"Proving everybody wrong that you cannot go further than you have in the last 3-4 years," Djokovic added. "I'm always a big supporter of yours, and I'll keep on watching you make more history. So congratulations, and keep it going."

Jokic and the Nuggets will look to retool this offseason, and hopefully make another NBA Finals run as he remains one of the best players in the world.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Responds to Controversial Nikola Jokic Narrative

Ex-Nuggets Coach's Harsh One-Word Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement

Denver Nuggets Champion Reacts to Team's Coaching News

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News