Novak Djokovic Sends Message to Nikola Jokic After Making NBA History
Even though Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took home the MVP award and defeated the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, you still can't ignore just how dominant of a season Nikola Jokic had in 2024-25. Arguably the best player in basketball, regardless, he averaged a triple-double for the season while finishing second in the NBA in steals.
Even though Gilgeous-Alexander won the award by a significant margin in the voting, fans around the league expressed Jokic's case for MVP. After adding another First Team All-NBA selection to his accomplishments, a tennis legend and fellow Serbian took some time to share a message to the Nuggets' superstar.
The record holder for the most Grand Slam wins in tennis history, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, sent a message to Jokic following his impressive campaign.
"Nikola, congratulations on another historic season," Djokovic said. "From our beloved homeland, Serbia, all the way to Denver, we are super proud of you in this new record-breaking season. You've broken so many records and made history once again." Djokovic is considered by many to be the greatest tennis player ever, and Jokic could go down as one of the greatest NBA players ever.
"Proving everybody wrong that you cannot go further than you have in the last 3-4 years," Djokovic added. "I'm always a big supporter of yours, and I'll keep on watching you make more history. So congratulations, and keep it going."
Jokic and the Nuggets will look to retool this offseason, and hopefully make another NBA Finals run as he remains one of the best players in the world.
Related Articles
Kevin Durant Responds to Controversial Nikola Jokic Narrative
Ex-Nuggets Coach's Harsh One-Word Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement