Nuggets Coach Gets Honest About Hilarious Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas Lineup
The Denver Nuggets picked up their third consecutive preseason win on Tuesday, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-117 behind a 30-point outing from star guard Jamal Murray.
Of course, preseason is not as much about wins and losses and more about getting ready for the regular season, but the Nuggets have been using these games to experiment with their new-look roster.
Starting in Sunday's game against the LA Clippers, Nuggets head coach David Adelman really started experimenting with their new players. As he has been talking about trying out before preseason started, Adelman put Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas on the floor together.
Having two centers on the floor together is not easy to find in today's NBA, but the Nuggets tried out the unique look in preseason action.
“I thought it was hilarious to watch it on tape," Adelman said on Tuesday before their win over the Bulls, about the two centers sharing the floor (via The Denver Post's Bennett Durando).
"We haven’t had a ton of time (practicing with) those guys. They’ve scripted together, but they haven’t played together. But it’s kind of like, rip the Band-Aid off and just see what happens."
Of course, the Nuggets are not the only team to try out this double-big lineup, with the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves being two prominent teams that will throw a pair of seven-footers on the floor together.
“If they end up playing together a lot, we’ll slowly but surely add a package for those two guys,” Adelman said. “And not just for them, but to make the other three guys comfortable. I’ve made this point about Houston. Offensively, with the two bigs, (Alperen) Sengun was the point person, and (Steven) Adams just crushed the glass," Adelman continued.
"So it’s like, our personalities are a little bit different. Val can crash the glass, but he’s also skilled. So I have to find a way to get those guys comfortable in space so they’re not right on top of each other.”
With just one more preseason outing before they open regular season action next Thursday, the Nuggets do not have many more chances left to experiment in meaningless games. It was certainly a good idea to test out this two-big lineup in a live-game setting, but it will be interesting to see how often we see it during the regular season.
