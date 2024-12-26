Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Breaks Silence on Aaron Gordon's Injury
For as important as Nikola Jokic is to the Denver Nuggets' success, they also heavily rely on Aaron Gordon being fully healthy. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, that just hasn't been the case this season.
Against the Phoenix Suns last night, Gordon suffered a calf injury that took him out of the game entirely. Earlier this season, Gordon already missed numerous games due to a calf injury, and it seems like it may be re-aggravated now.
After the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone addressed the injury, insinuating that the team will have some type of update in the next 24 to 48 hours.
"Hopefully Aaron is getting ready to go for Cleveland, but we'll have to wait and see these next 24 to 48 hours," Malone said. "That's the unfortunate, and the Sun have gone through this themselves, with those soft tissue injuries - they linger. They hang around, they hang around, and you make one explosive move and you feel it."
Malone also revealed that he pulled Gordon out of the game against the Suns because of a conversation he had with his star forward during the third quarter.
"I could tell in that third quarter, he goes, 'I feel like it's about to really have a bad strain.' So that was the decision at that point in time to take him out, get him checked, and shut him down for the night. To hopefully avoid something a lot more sinister and severe," Malone said. "So, we'll get him home and get him some treatment and see how he responds to that. Obviously, when you lose Aaron, you're losing a lot."
Aaron Gordon is a huge part of the Nuggets, both offensively and defensively. While the team may need him in the immediate future, it's more important to have him available in the playoffs.
