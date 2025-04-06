Nuggets Coach's Honest Russell Westbrook Statement Amid Struggles
There's no secret about it: the Denver Nuggets are struggling. After a heartbreaking loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, the team hasn't recovered and is currently on a three-game losing streak.
While the losses aren't the fault of any one particular player, Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has received his fair share of criticism in them. Particularly, because of his role in the team's collapse against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Despite that, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has very high faith in his star guard.
"It's easy to look at the recency bias," Malone said. "Everybody wants to detach from him. I think as you guys know, I don't do that. I respect Russell Westbrook, and I'm appreciative of everything he's done for this team both on and off the court."
Russell Westbrook has been in very high-pressure moments throughout his career. The former All-Star has been in Conference Finals games and the NBA Finals. There's a reason why Nikola Jokic wanted him on the team, and Malone knows that.
"He knows what big games are about, and we're playing a lot of guys that have no idea what big games are about," Malone said. "Having a veteran that's been there and done that can also be reassuring for some of those guys."
There's one thing the Nuggets need far more than faith right now, and that's a win. If the team loses against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, they'll be dangerously close to falling into the play-in tournament.
