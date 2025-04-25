Nuggets Coach Sends Blunt Message After Blowout Game 3 Loss vs Clippers
The Denver Nuggets were able to take Game 1 in their first round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, in part due to some late-game heroics from veteran Russell Westbrook in a close win. It was the same situation in Game 2, but the Clippers were able to squeeze out the win due to Kawhi Leonard's massive performance. But for Game 3 in LA, the script flipped completely.
The Clippers took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back, growing their lead to 34 points as they took the win 117-83 in their first playoff game in the Intuit Dome. While it was a stellar offensive game for the Clippers, as four of their starters had 19 or more points, it was also a great defensive effort. After the game, Nuggets interim coach David Adelman kept it blunt.
“We got what we deserved. We’ll reassess tonight, watch the film," Adelman said after the big loss. Adelman took over with just three games remaining on the season for Denver, and had suffered just one loss up until Thursday night's game. Now suffering his first blowout, it's a wake up call to him and his team.
As they've been throughout their careers, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had solid offensive performances, but not enough to keep the game close. As was seen in Game 1, Denver needs their supporting cast to step up if they want wins in this series.
Looking to avoid a 3-1 deficit heading back to Denver, Game 4 is set for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. EST.
