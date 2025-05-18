Nuggets Coach's Heartfelt Message to Aaron Gordon After Playoff Elimination
Aaron Gordon came up limping late in Denver's Game 6 victory at home to force a Game 7 in Oklahoma City on Sunday. With the Nuggets already thin on depth, there was huge concern on the Denver side on if Gordon could even attempt to play.
In only 24 minutes, Gordon had 8 points and 11 rebounds while clearly being hampered by his hamstring injury. Gordon was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain of his hamstring before the game, which was reported to take up to one month to recover from if the Nuggets did win Game 7.
But he suited up and gave it a go, with very limited movements, and provided some quality minutes. After the blowout loss to end the Nuggets' season, head coach David Adelman had some heartfelt words about his star forward.
“Aaron Gordon is incredible. What he played with today — I don’t know many people that would even attempt to go out there," Adleman said about Gordon.
He continued to say, "That was one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen.”
The Nuggets desperately needed help outside of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, and Gordon stepped up throughout the entirety of their playoff run. With two game-winners in the span of two series, Gordon earned the respect from his head coach for even attempting to play on such a limiting injury.
