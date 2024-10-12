Nuggets Coach's Honest Quote on Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook's Relationship
For years, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook were adversaries. Then during the summer, Jokic wanted Westbrook to become his teammate on the Denver Nuggets. Their relationship arc has been fascinating to watch for everyone, including Nuggets coach Michael Malone.
During a session with the media, Michael Malone spoke candidly about Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic's relationship. Malone himself admitted that the two probably didn't like each other early on.
"They have an interesting relationship arc," Malone said. "I think early on in their careers, they were adversaries and didn't like each other. Then they got to a point where I think they had a lot of respect for each other."
Where Malone believes Westbrook and Jokic's relationship grew was through NBA All-Star weekend. All-Star weekend has become one where players start becoming friendly with one another to team up.
"Getting to know each other during the All-Star weekends, and now you have guys that are teammates," Malone said. "Russell Westbrook will be in the Hall of Fame, Nikola Jokic will be in the Hall of Fame. It's great to see them playing on the same team and going in the same direction."
After years of waiting, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook are finally teammates. It's still quite hard to see how the duo is going to look from a ball-handling perspective, but it's going to be exciting to watch.
