Nuggets Executive Gets Honest About Nikola Jokic's Big Decision
The NBA has seen a new shift over the past five years, with the big man making a dominant return after the league was dominated by guards and forwards for over a decade. The main reason behind this revolution has been Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Jokic, 30, is the first NBA player to finish top-two in MVP voting for five consecutive years since Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, and has won three of them outright. Jokic has cemented himself as the greatest player in Nuggets history and an NBA all-time great, so now all Denver has to do is keep him happy.
Jokic was eligible for a huge contract extension this offseason, but the superstar center reportedly turned down the offer to ink a new deal, The Denver Post's Bennett Durando reported.
"Nikola Jokic has informed the Nuggets he will not sign a contract extension this offseason, team sources told The Denver Post, as the three-time MVP intends to wait until next summer to engage in contract talks," Durando wrote.
Of course, many fans are making this a bigger deal than it should be, simply because it is better for the three-time MVP to wait until next summer to sign an extension. NBA insider Keith Smith was able to talk to an anonymous Nuggets executive while in Las Vegas for the Summer League, and they assured that Jokic turning down the extension is not a concern.
"No worry at all. It’s the smart move from his side, if I’m being honest," the executive said. "He can lock in an extra year next year, which is the way to do it when you are in his position. Same offer, plus one more year, will be there for him a year now from now. He knows that, and we’re all on the same page."
After the Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world by trading away Luka Doncic earlier in the year, many fans are on their toes about Jokic's situation in Denver. However, neither the Nuggets nor Jokic has shown any signs of wanting to part ways, and he is expected to play the rest of his career in the Mile High City.