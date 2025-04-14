Nuggets Executive Gets Honest on Firing Michael Malone
The Denver Nuggets finished their regular season on a three-game winning streak to secure fourth place in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record, but their late-season success did not come without an unexpected change.
When there were just three games left in the season, the Nuggets shockingly fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth.
Time will tell whether or not it was a good decision, but at the time, it shocked the entire NBA world. Malone spent ten years in Denver, leading them to eight consecutive winning seasons and their first NBA championship, while becoming the winningest coach in franchise history.
In his first press conference after the regular season finale, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke got honest about the firing of Malone and Booth.
"To be frank, neither of them deserved it. And I apologize for that," Kroenke said. "I needed to be better at different points in time."
The Nuggets' firing of Malone was very controversial, especially after all the success he had brought the franchise. Kroenke's comments on the firing are very interesting and are certainly raising some eyebrows.
Kroenke admitted that there were a couple of different times throughout the season that he thought about moving on from Malone and Booth: Around Thanksgiving in November and at the All-Star break.
Of course, Kroenke decided to move on from Malone and Booth at an interesting time, but a deep playoff run could prove it was the right move, regardless of when it happened.