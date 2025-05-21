Nuggets Fans React to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA MVP News
The NBA names three finalists for each award every year, before announcing the exact winner at a later date. For this year's NBA MVP award, there was no need to name three finalists, with no disrespect to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. When it came down to it, it was either going to be Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic or Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Both had strong cases, with Gilgeous-Alexander being the leading scorer in the NBA on the best team in the league. On the other hand, Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double in a season, while finishing top three in points, assists, rebounds, and steals. However, Nuggets fans received news on Wednesday that they were dreading hearing.
Reported by ESPN's Senior Insider Shams Charania, Thunder star Gilgeous-Alexander has won the league's MVP award. While he ended the season as the favorite to walk away with the award, it still seemed like anything could happen. Seeing this news, Jokic and Nuggets fans have taken to social media to react to the results.
"Literally by far the least deserving MVP in recent memory. Him winning it over peak Jokic is a joke," a fan replied.
"Jokic robbed," another fan added.
"Jokic should have won," a user commented.
"Jokic snubbed," another user shared.
"Jokic robbed, the award is most valuable player not player in the team with the best record. Jokic at OKC gets 70 wins," a fan boldly claimed.
As can be seen by the reactions, supporters of Jokic aren't fond of the Gilgeous-Alexander victory. Whether it was voter fatigue with Jokic already having three MVPs or Gilgeous-Alexander's positioning as the best player on the best team, the voting results will be released later to show just how close of a race it really was.
Even though it was disappointing, Jokic can use this as motivation to come back stronger next season, not only to chase another MVP but look to add a second championship to his trophy cabinet.
